Css LLC Il Makes New $649,000 Investment in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other World Fuel Services news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $241,197.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

