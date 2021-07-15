Css LLC Il Takes $753,000 Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

ENVI stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

