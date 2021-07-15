CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $722.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.36.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 394,838 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

