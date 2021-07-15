CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading 4.8% Higher

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.47. 418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 152,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $684.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,823,726. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CURO Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in CURO Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CURO Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111,766 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

