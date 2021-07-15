cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $62.70 million and approximately $99,839.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $6,270.49 or 0.19672089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.69 or 0.00864903 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

