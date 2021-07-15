CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,251,000 after buying an additional 266,029 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

