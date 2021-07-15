CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 4,112 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 100.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.96.

NYSE:CVX opened at $101.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

