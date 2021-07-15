CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

