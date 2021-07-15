CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,791,000 after buying an additional 68,753 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.78 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

