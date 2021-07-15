CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,639 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

