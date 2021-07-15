CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,606 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

