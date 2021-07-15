CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,290,762.72. Insiders sold 22,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,876 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $201.66 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

