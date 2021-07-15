CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $276.12 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.