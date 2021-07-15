CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,592 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.24 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.