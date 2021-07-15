CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 61,639 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,639 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $171.04 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.05.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.