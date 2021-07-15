D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $96.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.81. 117,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,786. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.17. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $58.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 192,079 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after buying an additional 120,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $239,480,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

