Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.14 ($108.40).

ETR DAI opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.20. Daimler has a 12 month low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 12 month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

