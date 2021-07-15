Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €111.00 ($130.59) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.14 ($108.40).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a 1 year low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of €76.20.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.