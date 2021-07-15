Danaher (DHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Danaher stock opened at $276.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a 12 month low of $184.88 and a 12 month high of $280.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaher stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.60.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

