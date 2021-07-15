Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 1,584 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $144,761.76.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $6,590,832.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of -747.59 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.74.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

