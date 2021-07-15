Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $385.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $396.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

