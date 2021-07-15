Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires New Shares in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,933,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,827,000. Edgewise Therapeutics accounts for 2.7% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.08% of Edgewise Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $11,616,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $181,584,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $20,044,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,121,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

EWTX stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $20.81. 1,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,443. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $40.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

