Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Boosts Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the quarter. Owens & Minor accounts for 1.2% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 2.06% of Owens & Minor worth $58,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 41,041 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.51. 9,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,021. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

