Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $25.55 Million Stock Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,436 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.59% of Generation Bio worth $25,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after acquiring an additional 665,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Generation Bio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Generation Bio by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,587,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,584,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,186 shares of company stock worth $7,267,244 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GBIO. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Generation Bio stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,628. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -6.79. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.