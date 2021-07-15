Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New Investment in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,965,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,274,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

GRCL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,601. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $730.57 million and a PE ratio of -5.08. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

