Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Reduces Stock Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C reduced its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,913 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Annexon were worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 133,858 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,123. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $83,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $77,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $483,853 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

