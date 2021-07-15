Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes $11.08 Million Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,080,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.22% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of WOOF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

