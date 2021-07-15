Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,345,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,611,000. Terns Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.09% of Terns Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TERN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,753,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,571,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,962,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,700,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,865,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,087. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

