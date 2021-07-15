Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share.

DAL opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.