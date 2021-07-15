Delta Investment Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $282.51 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $283.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

