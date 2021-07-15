Dennis Mcgonigle Sells 17,500 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,113,350.00.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.94 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

