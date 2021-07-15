Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $18.82

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.82, but opened at $17.11. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

DSGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.24.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,788,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,402,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

