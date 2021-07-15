Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock. Desktop Metal traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 15726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 327.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 76,619.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 255.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 729,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.