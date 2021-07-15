Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $73.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.31.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

