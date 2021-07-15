Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.50 by Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

ETR LHA opened at €9.66 ($11.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.40. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of -0.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

