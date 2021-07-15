DEX (DEX) Price Down 14.9% This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $215,273.69 and approximately $4,602.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEX has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.00852019 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

