Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZNOF opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

