dForce Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, dForce has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One dForce coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a total market cap of $14.71 million and $1.44 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00050145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.82 or 0.00859991 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.