Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Set at $191.49 by Barclays

Barclays set a $191.49 price target on Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $194.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.57. Diageo has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,982,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.