Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £103.50 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty purchased 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,450 ($45.07) per share, for a total transaction of £103.50 ($135.22).

Siobhán Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Siobhán Moriarty acquired 4 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,465 ($45.27) per share, with a total value of £138.60 ($181.08).

On Monday, May 10th, Siobhán Moriarty bought 4 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,258 ($42.57) per share, for a total transaction of £130.32 ($170.26).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,487 ($45.56) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,419.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGE shares. Barclays set a GBX 3,940 ($51.48) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,570.59 ($46.65).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

