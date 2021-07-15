Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.32. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

