DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 1,112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,407,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DGTW stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 115,043,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,498,266. DigitalTown has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About DigitalTown
