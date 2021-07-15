DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 1,112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,407,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DGTW stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 115,043,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,498,266. DigitalTown has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About DigitalTown

DigitalTown, Inc provides integrated search, community, and commerce platform for Web and mobile devices. The company offers DigitalTown platform that supports online and mobile communities. Its platform provides content search services; enables communities to stay informed, as well as to connect and communicate with other members of the community; provides online commerce solution for merchants; offers courier and delivery management solutions; and provides integrated administrative tools for managing content, community, and commerce.

