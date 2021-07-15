Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 832 ($10.87), with a volume of 43,100 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £416.23 million and a PE ratio of -16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 713.56.

Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

