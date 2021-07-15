Dimecoin (DIME) Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $358.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000814 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00117600 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

