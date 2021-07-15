Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,077 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $71,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

