Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 180,323 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.40% of The Simply Good Foods worth $70,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.31.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

