Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 270,138 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,505,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 270,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.45% of Meritor worth $73,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Meritor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Meritor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meritor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 17.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

