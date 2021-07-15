Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 65,017 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 708,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $74,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $68.25 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -487.47 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

