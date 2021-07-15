Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.51% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $68,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $407.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $223.50 and a one year high of $460.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

