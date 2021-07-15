Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.21% of Shutterstock worth $72,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Shutterstock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $100.70 on Thursday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.74.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 214,052 shares of company stock worth $19,896,618 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

